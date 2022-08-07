Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.49 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Baby Doge Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $160.01 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.19 or 0.00772554 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002256 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014577 BTC.
Baby Doge Coin Profile
Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin.
Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin
