Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,689 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,976,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 39,057 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,507,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

EWT stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.44.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.