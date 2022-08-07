Banco Santander S.A. Grows Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Sony Group by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Sony Group by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Sony Group Price Performance

NYSE SONY opened at $86.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.89. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $79.05 and a 52 week high of $133.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

