Banco Santander S.A. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,640 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $977,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.6 %

CL stock opened at $80.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.37 and its 200 day moving average is $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.