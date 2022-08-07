Banco Santander S.A. Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,604 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRWD opened at $191.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.60.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Stephens began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.46.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,679 shares of company stock worth $15,154,848 in the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

