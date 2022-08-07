Banco Santander S.A. Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,990 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($140.91) to £120 ($147.04) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Danske started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($128.66) to £130 ($159.29) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($124.98) to £111 ($136.01) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $66.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.62 billion, a PE ratio of -161.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.42. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.86.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -470.72%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

