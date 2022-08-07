Banco Santander S.A. Purchases New Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,769,000 after purchasing an additional 896,027 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 155.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,078,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,917,000 after purchasing an additional 656,593 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Crown by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,240,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Crown by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,023,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,818,000 after purchasing an additional 397,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCK. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

In other news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $90.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.85 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.25.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.43%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

