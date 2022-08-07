Banco Santander S.A. Raises Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.83.

AGCO opened at $106.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $150.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.10%.

In other AGCO news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

