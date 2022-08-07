Banco Santander S.A. Sells 1,022 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,425 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in SEA by 125.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,579 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 48,144 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in SEA by 10.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,325 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. grew its position in SEA by 317.7% in the first quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 63,634 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in SEA by 107.8% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 524.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $87.57 on Friday. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.58.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SEA from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SEA from $157.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SEA from $156.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.94.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

