Banco Santander S.A. Sells 76,810 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,810 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 16.6% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 0.5% in the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 286,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 7.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fastenal by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 337,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 32,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in Fastenal by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 30,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,736 shares of company stock worth $182,599. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fastenal Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.43. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

