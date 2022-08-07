Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 26,981 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,981 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.05% of Altria Group worth $51,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MO opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.97. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 371.13%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

