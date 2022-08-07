Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,523 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $115,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $259.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.78. The company has a market capitalization of $191.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 135.58%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

