Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 10,301 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.11% of Agilent Technologies worth $43,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $455,752,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,686,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,602 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $88,335,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,978,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,207,000 after buying an additional 581,388 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,540,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,892,000 after buying an additional 544,288 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

NYSE:A opened at $133.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

