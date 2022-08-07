Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,173 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Booking were worth $39,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Booking by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,966,000 after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,013,778,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 306,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $734,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price objective on Booking in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,579.86.

Booking stock opened at $1,924.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,932.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,142.74. The company has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,669.34 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

