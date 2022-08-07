Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 17,751 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,751 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.16% of Centene worth $76,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,456,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Centene by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,875 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Centene by 8,192.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,635 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Centene by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,798,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Centene by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,451 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Stock Up 0.1 %

Centene stock opened at $93.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $94.58.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

