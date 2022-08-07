Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 34,394 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 723,640 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 34,394 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 2.0% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Adobe were worth $329,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Adobe by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Up 0.7 %

ADBE opened at $433.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $392.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

