Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,263,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 116,105 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.4% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.14% of Texas Instruments worth $231,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,618 shares of company stock valued at $13,329,800. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $184.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $168.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

