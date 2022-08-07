Barclays Raises Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target to $197.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $212.60.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Price Performance

GTLS stock opened at $201.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.64. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 140.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.83 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,589,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Chart Industries by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.