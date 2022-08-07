Barclays Reiterates “Initiates” Rating for Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA)

Barclays reissued their initiates rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RGA. TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.09.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

RGA stock opened at $123.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.50 and a 200-day moving average of $113.76. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $127.22.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $487,362.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 25.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Recommended Stories

