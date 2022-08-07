BASIC Price Up 8.4% Over Last Week (BASIC)

BASIC (BASIC) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 7th. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $16.99 million and $493,410.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BASIC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BASIC alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,096.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004167 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00131971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00033826 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00067609 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,449,287,997 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BASIC

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.