Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.21-$8.21 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.29 billion-$54.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.85 billion.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $16.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAYRY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €83.00 ($85.57) to €85.00 ($87.63) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($87.63) to €90.00 ($92.78) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($92.78) to €96.00 ($98.97) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

