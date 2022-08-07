Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.21-$8.21 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.29 billion-$54.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.85 billion.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of BAYRY traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,073. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.21. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

BAYRY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €83.00 ($85.57) to €85.00 ($87.63) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($92.78) to €96.00 ($98.97) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($87.63) to €90.00 ($92.78) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

