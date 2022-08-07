Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €103.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($106.19) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($113.40) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($89.69) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($108.25) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($134.02) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($92.78) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €76.61 ($78.98) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €67.58 ($69.67) and a 12 month high of €100.42 ($103.53). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €77.55 and its 200-day moving average is €80.59.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

