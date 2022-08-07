BCE (NYSE:BCE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-$2.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.56 billion-$19.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.81 billion.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.27. 1,471,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.70.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.719 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Desjardins upped their target price on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on BCE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in BCE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,849,000 after buying an additional 504,219 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BCE by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,635,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,686,000 after buying an additional 183,409 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in BCE by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,046,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,082,000 after buying an additional 39,684 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BCE by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 654,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,286,000 after buying an additional 134,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.