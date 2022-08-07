BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $67.53

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $67.53 and traded as low as $54.00. BE Semiconductor Industries shares last traded at $54.00, with a volume of 1,137 shares trading hands.

BESIY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from €88.00 ($90.72) to €80.00 ($82.47) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from €84.00 ($86.60) to €76.00 ($78.35) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 5.58.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

