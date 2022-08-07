Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Shares of TXN stock opened at $184.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.24 and a 200-day moving average of $169.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,618 shares of company stock worth $13,329,800. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

