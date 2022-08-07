Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires 3,047 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,229 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Boxwood Ventures Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Boxwood Ventures Inc. now owns 24,083 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.1% during the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 52,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 131,846 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after buying an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 34,974 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE VZ opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $188.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.