Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys 8,859 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $882,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 90,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 131,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 19,476 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,495,000 after acquiring an additional 103,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.20. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

