Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.32 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,208,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $655,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $53.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

