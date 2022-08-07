Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 217,546 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,546 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 265.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $144.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.45. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $127.06 and a 12 month high of $170.00.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.