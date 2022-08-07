Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 792 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $101.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.53. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

