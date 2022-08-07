Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Mediclinic International (LON:MDC)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Mediclinic International (LON:MDC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 464 ($5.69) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mediclinic International from GBX 385 ($4.72) to GBX 460 ($5.64) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Mediclinic International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Mediclinic International stock opened at GBX 500.50 ($6.13) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85. The firm has a market cap of £3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,383.33. Mediclinic International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 271.40 ($3.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 502 ($6.15). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 455 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 386.96.

Mediclinic International Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

In related news, insider Tom Singer bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 366 ($4.48) per share, with a total value of £73,200 ($89,694.89).

Mediclinic International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers specialist-orientated and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 20 day case clinics, 22 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 453 theatres with approximately 11,538 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

