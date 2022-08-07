BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 131 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,732,927,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $279,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,982 shares of company stock valued at $105,338,500. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.55.

Shares of MA stock opened at $357.51 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.68.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.