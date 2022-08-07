BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 532 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLD. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,460,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,763,000 after acquiring an additional 516,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TopBuild by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,963,000 after purchasing an additional 271,770 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $30,421,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in TopBuild by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 387,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,019,000 after purchasing an additional 106,508 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TopBuild by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 628,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.38.

Shares of BLD opened at $196.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $150.71 and a twelve month high of $284.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.74.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.71. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

