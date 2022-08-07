BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,281 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.04.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $109.62 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

