BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LHX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.20.

LHX opened at $234.58 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.66.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

