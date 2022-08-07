BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,178 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $119.63 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $131.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.58.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.143 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

