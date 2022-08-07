BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,647 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,323 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 20.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,223 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VMware by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $158,959,000 after acquiring an additional 819,811 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $728,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of VMware by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,801 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of VMware by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 199,624 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMW opened at $117.25 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $167.83. The stock has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.42.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470 in the last 90 days. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

