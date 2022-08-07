BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 183 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UFP Industries news, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $94,526.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,540,077.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,417,270.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $94,526.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,254 shares of company stock worth $6,362,392. Corporate insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $88.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.53. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $94.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

