BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,353,000. Derbend Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 6,201 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 4,120 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $194.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

