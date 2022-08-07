BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,181 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 958,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,507,025,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

Comcast Stock Down 1.7 %

CMCSA stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

