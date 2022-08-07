Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.35), RTT News reports. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 262.32%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Beyond Meat updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Beyond Meat Stock Up 21.9 %

Beyond Meat stock traded up $6.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.26. 12,655,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578,039. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.42. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $134.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 47.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Beyond Meat by 12.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Beyond Meat by 27.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Beyond Meat by 14.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

