B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.08-$1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion. B&G Foods also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.08 to $1.28 EPS.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

NYSE BGS traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.43. 4,124,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 0.26. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.51 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 322.03%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised B&G Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B&G Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 8.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

