Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.84% and a negative net margin of 533.03%.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a current ratio of 12.14. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $62.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 250.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 896.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

BCYC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.92.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

