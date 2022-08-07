Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.84% and a negative net margin of 533.03%.
Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a current ratio of 12.14. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $62.08.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 250.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 896.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
