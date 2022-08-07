BidiPass (BDP) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

BidiPass (BDP) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $82,077.10 and $14.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,219.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004333 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00131771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00035564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00067293 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BDP is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org.

Buying and Selling BidiPass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

