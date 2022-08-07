Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Announces Earnings Results

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH stock opened at $382.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $318.07 and a 52 week high of $543.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.32.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,393,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,393,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.3% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 85.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.17.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

