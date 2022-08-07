Birdchain (BIRD) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Birdchain (BIRD) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Birdchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Birdchain has a market capitalization of $88,863.28 and $9.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Birdchain has traded down 40.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Birdchain

Birdchain (CRYPTO:BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,797,494 coins. The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Birdchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

