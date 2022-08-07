Bistroo Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week (BIST)

Bistroo (BIST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 7th. Bistroo has a total market capitalization of $806,934.11 and $47,967.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bistroo coin can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bistroo has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.35 or 0.00614594 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002244 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00015080 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Bistroo Profile
Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO.
Buying and Selling Bistroo
