Bitcoin Private (BTCP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $130.00

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $130.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00002889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.77 or 0.00308756 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00124602 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00083421 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000300 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 57.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.