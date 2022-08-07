BitDAO Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and $39.08 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitDAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.19 or 0.00763106 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014722 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,979,932 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.